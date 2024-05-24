In a significant development in the currency futures market, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has reported a further decrease in JPY speculative net positions. The latest data, updated on May 24, 2024, reveals that the net short positions in Japanese Yen (JPY) futures have deepened, reaching -144.4K. This marks a considerable shift from the previous figure of -126.2K.The widening negative position indicates growing bearish sentiment among traders concerning the JPY. Analysts suggest that several economic factors, including recent policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and global economic trends, could be contributing to this increasing pessimism.Market participants and stakeholders will be closely monitoring the upcoming economic indicators and central bank announcements to gauge the potential implications of this downward trend on the broader financial markets and forex trading strategies.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com