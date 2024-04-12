According to the latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), Japan’s speculative net positions for the Japanese Yen (JPY) have decreased to -162.2K. This figure indicates a significant increase in short positions held by market participants compared to the previous reported data of -143.2K.The CFTC data, which was last updated on April 12, 2024, provides insights into market sentiment and investor positioning towards the JPY. A decrease in speculative net positions suggests a bearish outlook on the currency, as traders are betting on its depreciation against other major currencies. Investors often monitor these metrics to gauge market sentiment and potential trends in the forex market.The updated CFTC JPY speculative net positions data can serve as a valuable indicator for analysts and traders looking to assess the market dynamics surrounding the Japanese Yen in the near term.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com