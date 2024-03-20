Australia’s manufacturing sector faced a setback as Judo Bank Australia Manufacturing PMI fell to 46.8 in the latest update, down from the previous reading of 47.8. The data, last updated on March 20, 2024, highlights a contraction in the manufacturing industry. The decrease in the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) suggests a slowdown in manufacturing activity, raising concerns about the overall health of the sector in the country.The declining PMI figure indicates a drop in production levels, new orders, and employment within the manufacturing sector. This development could impact Australia’s economic growth prospects and raise challenges for businesses operating in the industry. Analysts will be closely watching future PMI releases to assess the trajectory of the manufacturing sector and its implications for the broader economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com