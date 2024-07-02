In a significant development for the Australian economy, the Judo Bank Australia Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to 51.2 in June 2024, according to the latest data released on 2nd July 2024. This marks a notable increase from the previous month’s figure of 50.6.A PMI above 50 generally indicates expansion in the services sector, suggesting that economic activity within Australia’s services industries continues to grow. The rise to 51.2 reflects an improvement in business conditions, increased customer demand, and a positive outlook among service providers.Market analysts have welcomed the updated figures, citing the resilience of Australia’s services sector amidst global economic challenges. The increasing PMI is a positive sign for investors and policymakers, hinting at sustained economic momentum in the coming months. As services constitute a significant part of Australia’s GDP, this uptick could have far-reaching implications for the nation’s economic health and growth trajectory.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com