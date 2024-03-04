In the latest economic update from Australia, the Judo Bank Australia Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has shown an improvement, increasing to 53.1. This uptick comes after the previous indicator had stopped at 49.1. The data was last updated on 04 March 2024, showing a positive trend in the country’s services sector. The rise in the PMI indicates a strengthening of economic activity within the services industry in Australia, which could have positive implications for the overall economic outlook of the country. As the services sector plays a significant role in Australia’s economy, this increase in the PMI is welcome news and may signify a step towards recovery and growth in the sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com