The latest Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for Judo Bank Australia’s services sector indicates a slight uptick to 53.5, compared to the previous reading of 53.1. While the increase is modest, it suggests a continuing expansion in the Australian banking services industry. The updated figures, current as of 20 March 2024, point to a steady growth trajectory for Judo Bank, reflecting positive sentiment and activity levels within the sector. Market analysts will be keeping a close eye on future PMI releases to gauge the resilience and performance of Australia’s financial services amidst evolving economic conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com