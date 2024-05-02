In the latest update on the Australian economy, the Judo Bank Australia Services PMI has shown a slight decline to 53.6 in May 2024. This comes after the indicator had reached 54.4 in April 2024. The data, updated on 2nd May 2024, indicates a slight pullback in the services sector’s purchasing managers’ confidence in the country.While the decrease from the previous month’s reading suggests a minor slowdown in business activity in Australia, the services PMI remains above the 50-point mark, indicating expansion in the sector. Analysts will closely monitor future updates to assess the resilience of the Australian services industry amidst evolving economic conditions both domestically and globally.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com