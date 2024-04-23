In April 2024, the Judo Bank Australia Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) experienced a slight decrease to 54.2 compared to the previous indicator of 54.4. This dip, though marginal, reflects a slight slowdown in the country’s service sector activity. The data was recently updated on 22 April 2024, indicating a current picture of the economic conditions in Australia.The Services PMI is a crucial economic indicator that measures the performance of the service sector, which encompasses areas such as banking, tourism, and retail. While the slight decrease may signal some challenges, a PMI above 50 still indicates expansion in the sector. Analysts will be monitoring future PMI releases to gauge the trajectory of Australia’s service industry and its overall economic health in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com