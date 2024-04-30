In the latest update from Judo Bank Australia, the Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) showed a slight decline to 49.6 in April 2024. This figure is slightly lower than the previous indicator of 49.9, indicating a small contraction in the manufacturing sector. The data was last updated on 30 April 2024, revealing the current state of the industry.While the PMI remains below the 50 mark, which separates expansion from contraction, the marginal decrease suggests some challenges in the manufacturing sector. Factors such as supply chain disruptions, rising costs, and global economic uncertainties may have contributed to this dip in the PMI. It will be important to monitor future PMI releases to gauge the trajectory of Australia’s manufacturing industry and its resilience in the face of ongoing challenges.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com