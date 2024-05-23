Swiss banking institution Julius Baer Group Ltd. (JBARF.PK, JBAXY.PK) announced on Thursday that its assets under management (AuM) for the first four months of 2024 saw a 10 percent year-over-year increase, reaching 471 billion Swiss francs.This growth was primarily attributed to a substantial positive currency impact and robust stock market performance, which were partly offset by a decline in bond market valuations.Julius Baer highlighted that its operating performance during this period benefited from the notable increase in AuM and a pronounced recovery in client activity, which had hit multi-year lows in the second half of 2023.The gross margin improved to nearly 89 basis points, a significant rise from the 82 basis points recorded in the latter half of 2023.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com