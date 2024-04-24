Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) revealed an increase in its profits from the first quarter compared to the previous year, exceeding market expectations.The firm’s net income amounted to $24.6 million, or $1.51 per share, a marked increase from $15.9 million and $0.99 per share in the first quarter of the previous year.On exclusion of certain aspects, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported an adjusted income of $16.6 million, or $1.02 per share for the period.Analysts had, on average, anticipated the company’s earnings to be $0.57 per share, according to data collated by Thomson Reuters. It should be noted that analysts’ predictions generally exclude special items.The firm’s revenue for the quarter however saw a decrease, falling by 8.7% to $737.5 million from $807.6 million the previous year.A snapshot of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings based on Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) reveals the following:- Earnings for Q1 stand at $24.6 million, against $15.9 million the previous year.- Earnings per share (EPS) for Q1 are $1.51, compared to $0.99 the previous year.- Revenue for Q1 amounts to $737.5 million, as against $807.6 million the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com