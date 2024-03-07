Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) have fallen by 7 percent following the announcement of alterations in the company’s executive team.The firm has publicised the stepping-down of Andrew Crockett, its current Chief Executive Officer. He will be succeeded by Benjamin Palleiko who is presently serving as KalVista’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer.Presently, shares of KalVista are declining by 7.61 percent, to a price of $13.28, compared to the preceding closing value of $14.38. The trading volume has reached 244,031 on the Nasdaq.Moreover, KalVista Pharmaceuticals has revealed its intention to submit a New Drug Application for sebetralstat in the U.S. and Japan, in the first and second halves of 2024 respectively.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com