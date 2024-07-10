Kazia Therapeutics (KZIA) has announced the results from GBM-AGILE, a Phase II/III study evaluating paxalisib in comparison to the standard of care for patients with glioblastoma. The trial data revealed a clinically significant improvement in a pre-specified secondary analysis of overall survival for newly diagnosed, unmethylated glioblastoma patients treated with paxalisib.Commenting on the findings, Kazia CEO John Friend stated, “We are thrilled to have demonstrated a 3.8-month improvement in overall survival, which translates to an approximate 33% enhancement, for newly diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma patients, compared to the concurrent standard of care arm. The consistency in overall survival data across two independent studies underscores this promising outcome in a challenging glioblastoma patient population.”Considering the comprehensive data from all completed paxalisib clinical studies in newly diagnosed unmethylated glioblastoma patients, Kazia plans to request a meeting with the FDA. The goal is to discuss the findings and explore the possibility of an accelerated approval pathway for paxalisib.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com