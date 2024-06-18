KB Home (KBH) reported its second-quarter earnings, showing an increase from the previous year and surpassing Wall Street predictions.The net income for the company was $168.42 million, or $2.15 per share, compared to $164.44 million, or $1.94 per share, in the same quarter of the prior year.Analysts, as surveyed by Thomson Reuters, had anticipated earnings of $1.80 per share on average. It is important to note that analysts’ estimates generally exclude special items.The company’s revenue for the quarter experienced a decline of 3.4%, falling to $1.71 billion from $1.77 billion the previous year.Detailed KB Home earnings overview (GAAP):- Earnings (Q2): $168.42 million, up from $164.44 million last year.- EPS (Q2): $2.15, compared to $1.94 in the previous year.- Revenue (Q2): $1.71 billion, down from $1.77 billion last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com