KB Home reported an increase in their first quarter profits, surpassing both the previous year and current market predictions. The company garnered earnings of $138.67 million, which amounts to $1.76 per share. This shows a significant rise compared to last year’s first quarter performance, where the earnings were $125.50 million or $1.45 per share.Market analysts had initially anticipated the firm to earn $1.57 per share, consistent with data presented by Thomson Reuters. These estimates commonly omit any unique or unusual items.The company’s quarterly revenue also experienced an uplift of 6.5%, soaring to $1.47 billion from the $1.38 billion recorded last year.Here’s a snapshot of KB Home’s earnings in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP):- Earnings for the first quarter were $138.67 million, up from last year’s $125.50 million.- The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for the first quarter stood at $1.76, compared to $1.45 last year.- The revenue for the first quarter was $1.47 billion, up from $1.38 billion last year.For the full year, the firm’s revenue guidance is projected to be between $6.50 billion and $6.90 billion.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com