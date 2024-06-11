KBC Group (KBCSF.PK), a prominent provider of banking and insurance services, has announced the appointment of Bartel Puelinckx as the new Chief Financial Officer and member of the Executive Committee. Puelinckx will succeed Luc Popelier, who is set to become the CEO of Hamburg Commercial Bank in Germany starting from September 1, 2024.Puelinckx’s tenure will commence on September 1, 2024.Bartel Puelinckx began his career in trade finance at Kredietbank in Belgium in 1992. By 2002, he had advanced to the role of group-wide relationship manager for major multinational business clients. Between 2006 and 2010, he served with K&H, KBC Group’s Hungarian subsidiary. In 2007, Puelinckx was appointed to K&H’s Executive Committee, where he oversaw HR management and credit policy.From 2010 to 2014, Puelinckx held the position of Chief Financial Officer at KBC’s Czech subsidiary CSOB. He returned to Belgium in July 2014 to take on the role of Senior General Manager of KBC Group Finance, assuming responsibility for Group Finance, Group Tax, and Financial Insights & Communication (Investor Relations).The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com