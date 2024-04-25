In a recent economic development, the Kansas City Federal Reserve reported that the KC Fed Composite Index fell to -8 in April 2024. This drop comes after the indicator had previously stalled at -7 in March 2024. The updated data was released on 25th April 2024, indicating a continuing decline in economic activity in the region.The KC Fed Composite Index serves as a key measure of economic performance in the United States, specifically in the region covered by the Kansas City Federal Reserve. A decrease in this index suggests a slowdown in economic growth and overall business activity. Analysts will be closely monitoring future updates to assess the impact of this decline on the broader national economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com