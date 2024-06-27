The Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Composite Index took another dip, falling to -8 in June 2024, according to the latest data updated on June 27, 2024. This marks a notable drop from May 2024, when the index was at -2, indicating an escalating economic contraction in the region.The KC Fed Composite Index is a key indicator that provides insight into the performance of the manufacturing and service sectors within the Federal Reserve’s Tenth District. The latest figures highlight growing concerns over decreased economic activity and the prevailing challenges faced by businesses within the district.Economists and market watchers will be closely monitoring future updates to assess whether this downward trend will continue and what measures might be necessary to support economic recovery. The substantial decline from -2 to -8 could prompt discussions about potential policy interventions aimed at stabilizing the regional economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com