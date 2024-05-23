The KC Fed Composite Index, a key measure of manufacturing activity in the Tenth District, has shown signs of improvement for May 2024. According to the latest data released on May 23, 2024, the index has risen to -2, marking a significant recovery from the -8 reading observed in April 2024.In April, the index had dropped to -8, reflecting a challenging economic environment marked by decreased production and weaker demand. However, the improvement to -2 in May suggests a rebounding trend, offering hope to manufacturers and economic analysts alike.This gradual upswing in the KC Fed Composite Index indicates positive momentum within the regional manufacturing sector. Analysts will now be watching closely to see if this uptick continues, providing a more robust foundation for economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com