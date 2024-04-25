The Kansas City Federal Reserve’s manufacturing index for the United States took a hit in April 2024, dropping to -13 from -9 in March 2024. This marked a significant decline in manufacturing activity in the region. The data, which was updated on April 25, 2024, indicates a slowdown in the manufacturing sector, reflecting challenges and uncertainties faced by manufacturers. Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring future reports to assess the impact of this downturn on the overall economic outlook for the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com