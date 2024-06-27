The Kansas City Federal Reserve’s Manufacturing Index took a significant downturn in June, plummeting from its May value. The index, a key indicator of manufacturing activity in the Tenth Federal Reserve District, dropped to -11 in June from -1 in May. The latest data was updated on June 27, 2024, reflecting a notable decline in manufacturing conditions.This decline marks a sharp contrast from the previous month, suggesting growing concerns in the regional manufacturing sector. The index’s descent to -11 indicates a contraction in manufacturing, driven by potential factors such as supply chain disruptions, increased costs, or weakening demand.The KC Fed Manufacturing Index, which gauges factory activity including production, new orders, employment, and other metrics, had been relatively stable but now shows signs of significant stress. Stakeholders in the sector will likely be vigilant, awaiting further details that might explain the steep drop and to strategize responses to mitigate potential adverse impacts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com