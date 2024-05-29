Kennametal Inc. (KMT) announced that its production facility in Rogers, Arkansas, sustained damage early Sunday morning due to a tornado that impacted the broader community.The plant was not operational at the time of the incident due to the holiday weekend, and no employees were present. The extent of the damage is under evaluation, according to the company.Additionally, Kennametal is contributing to the American Red Cross of Arkansas to support immediate community needs.The Rogers facility is integral to the company’s Infrastructure segment, producing engineered carbide wear components primarily for the Energy, General Engineering, and Earthworks markets. It also manufactures rods used in producing certain round tools for Kennametal’s Metal Cutting segment.The company emphasized that it is committed to restoring production swiftly to minimize delays in shipments to customers.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com