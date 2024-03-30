Kenya’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) showed a decrease in March 2024, dropping to 5.7% from 6.3% in February 2024. This data, updated on 29 March 2024, indicates a shift in the country’s inflation rate over the year. The comparison period is year-over-year, reflecting the change in the CPI for March 2024 compared to the same month a year ago.The decline in Kenya’s CPI suggests a potentially easing inflationary pressure on the economy. As consumer prices play a crucial role in shaping monetary policies and economic decisions, this decrease could influence future strategies aimed at maintaining price stability and fostering sustainable economic growth in the country. Analysts and policymakers will likely closely monitor these figures to assess the overall economic conditions and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com