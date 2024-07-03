In the first quarter of 2024, Kenya’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate slightly declined to 5.00%, down from the 5.10% achieved in the previous quarter. This data, updated on 3rd July 2024, reflects economic challenges facing the East African nation as it navigates both domestic and global pressures.The quarter-over-quarter comparison highlights the economic ebb and flow, showing that while Kenya’s economy maintained robust growth in the final quarter of 2023, it experienced a minor deceleration as it crossed into the New Year. Analysts suggest that this dip could be attributed to a combination of factors, including inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainties, and disruptions in key sectors such as agriculture and tourism.Despite the slight downturn, Kenya’s economic outlook remains positive, with growth expected to stabilize as the government ramps up efforts to bolster economic resilience and attract foreign investment. Policymakers are keenly aware of the need to address structural weaknesses and enhance economic diversification to sustain and potentially accelerate growth in the coming quarters.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com