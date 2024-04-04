Kering, an international luxury conglomerate, has disclosed the procurement of a Milanese property on Via Monte Napoleone 8. The property was purchased for roughly 1.3 billion euros from a European branch of Blackstone Property Partners. Kering asserts that this investment aligns with its discerning property acquisitive tactic, which seeks to safeguard prime locations for its prestigious brands.The acquired property boasts over 5000 square meters of retail space, positioning it as one of the most expansive properties on Via Monte Napoleone.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com