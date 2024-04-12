The most recent data released by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) shows a significant decrease in speculative net positions on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD). The previous indicator had reached -7.5K but has now dropped to -13.5K, indicating a bearish sentiment towards the currency among investors and speculators. This latest update, dated 12 April 2024, reflects a growing pessimism surrounding the NZD in the global financial markets.Speculative net positions provide insights into the market sentiment and expectations regarding a particular currency. The decline in speculative positions on the NZD suggests a lack of confidence in its future performance, possibly due to economic uncertainty or geopolitical factors. Investors will be closely monitoring further developments to assess how this trend may impact the value of the New Zealand Dollar in the coming days. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation evolves.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com