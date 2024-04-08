Yum! Brands’ KFC has unveiled its new “value menu with real value” starting from just $4.99. From today, customers can enjoy the Taste of KFC Deals value menu which encapsulates the brand’s famous blend of 11 secret herbs and spices.The Taste of KFC Deals introduces four filling, quality meals that are available all week at KFC branches throughout the U.S until the end of the year. Customers can also access these deals through KFC.com and the KFC app.The offers start with the “$4.99 Meal for One” which includes two pieces of juicy chicken (a drumstick and a thigh), creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, and a buttery biscuit. The “Meal for Two” comes with four pieces of chicken (a drumstick, thigh, breast, and wing) accompanied by mashed potatoes with gravy and two buttery biscuits. Prices are subject to vary depending on the location.The menu additionally features a “$20 Family Meal” comprising six delectable pieces of bone-in chicken (two drumsticks, two thighs, one breast, and one wing), four individual sides of your choice, and four buttery biscuits. The available side dishes include Secret Recipe Fries, mac & cheese, mashed potatoes (with or without gravy), coleslaw, and sweet corn.KFC is also introducing a “$10 Tuesdays” deal as a limited-time offer available strictly on Tuesdays. This meal offers a bucket with eight pieces of succulent drumsticks and thighs.Online customers of KFC can also benefit from exclusive deals like free 10-piece Saucy Nuggets on a minimum purchase of $10. By signing up for the new KFC Rewards loyalty program, customers can earn rewards on digital orders, unlocking complimentary offerings from KFC. KFC Rewards members can also anticipate discounts and savings on their online orders, and can exchange their points for free items like KFC’s new Saucy Nuggets and Apple Pie Poppers.Customers using the KFC app can expedite their order by choosing the Taste of KFC deal ahead of time and collecting it from KFC’s dedicated Quick Pick-Up shelf, bypassing the queue.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com