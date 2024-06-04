Germany’s state-owned investment bank, KfW, has begun selling 110 million shares of Deutsche Telekom AG. In the second quarter of 2024, KfW had already disposed of 22.4 million shares on the open market.When this transaction is finalized, the combined stake held by KfW and the Federal Republic of Germany (or Bund) will reduce to approximately 27.8%. Consequently, the free float of shares will increase.Despite this sale, KfW and the Bund will continue to be the largest shareholders of Deutsche Telekom AG. Additionally, for its remaining shares, KfW has entered into a 90-day lock-up agreement with the joint bookrunners, with certain exceptions outlined.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com