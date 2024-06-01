Kia America, a subsidiary of South Korea’s Kia Corp. (KIMTF.PK), announced the sale of 75,156 vehicles in May 2024, marking a 5.1% increase compared to the same period last year.The company’s electric vehicle (EV) sales saw a significant rise, increasing by 127% year-on-year to 7,197 units, the highest monthly EV sales in Kia’s history.Kia’s Sportage model, the best-selling vehicle for the year-to-date in 2024, achieved a new monthly sales record with 15,512 units sold in May. Additionally, the Telluride, Carnival, EV6, and Niro each set new sales records for the month of May, contributing to Kia’s highest-ever monthly utility vehicle sales. Utility models made up 80% of Kia’s total sales for May.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com