Kia America, a branch of the South Korean automotive giant, Kia Motors Corporation, announced a recall of 427,407 units of its Kia Telluride models from 2020 to 2023, including certain 2024 models. This recall is due to a potential issue that may cause the vehicle to move when parked if the parking brake has not been applied.The issue stems from a suspected improper assembly by the supplier, leading to the intermediate shaft and the right front driveshaft not being fully engaged. Over time, this partial engagement can damage the intermediate shaft splines, which may ultimately result in unintentional vehicle movement if the parking brake hasn’t been set, as reported by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).The affected vehicles weren’t manufactured in Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) order. Owners of such models can identify this defect by unusual grinding noises or reduced driving power.To remedy this, Kia’s dealers will install updated electronic parking brake software that will automatically engage the Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) to prevent unintended vehicle movement. Moreover, Kia promises to reimburse owners for repair costs they may have already incurred, according to the company’s General Reimbursement Plan.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com