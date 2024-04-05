South Korean automobile giant, Kia Motors Corporation, has recently released its full-year projections for 2024 while reaffirming its sales goals for 2030. Additionally, the company plans to inject KRW 38 trillion into its business by 2028, of which KRW 15 trillion will be allocated towards future business developments.For the upcoming year of 2024, Kia anticipates achieving an operating profit of KRW 12 trillion, underpinned by an operating margin of 11.9 percent and revenues totaling KRW 101 trillion. The company also projects unit sales of 3.2 million for this particular year.In terms of its long-term business strategy, Kia continues to forecast unit sales of 4.3 million for the entire year of 2030. This includes 1.6 million units of electric vehicles (EVs) as the company plans to introduce 15 new EV models. On a grander scale, the company targets annual sales of 2.48 million electrified vehicle models by 2030, making up 58 percent of Kia’s total sales within that year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com