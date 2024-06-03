Kite, a subsidiary of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), has shared promising data from a collaborative pilot study with the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. The study highlights the tolerability of Yescarta in patients suffering from relapsed or refractory primary or secondary central nervous system lymphoma (CNSL).CNSL, a particularly aggressive and rare variant of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, can originate in, or spread to, critical areas such as the brain, eye, spinal cord, or cerebrospinal fluid.Conducted on a cohort of 18 patients, the study reported an impressive response rate of 94.4 percent, with a complete response rate of 66.7 percent.As of the latest trading, Gilead’s stock is listed at $64, reflecting a 0.42 percent decrease on the Nasdaq.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com