Capital Group and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) have announced an exclusive strategic partnership aimed at developing public-private investment solutions.This collaboration will enable the firms to offer hybrid public-private market investment solutions to investors across various asset classes, geographies, and channels.The initial strategies will focus on public-private fixed income offerings, specifically tailored for financial professionals and their clients, with launches expected in the U.S. by 2025.This partnership is anticipated to broaden access to alternative investments for financial professionals and their clients.Eric Mogelof, Partner and Head of Global Client Solutions at KKR, commented, “We anticipate a continued growth in interest for alternative investments over the next decade as wealth investors seek high-quality investment solutions.”The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com