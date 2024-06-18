KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced on Tuesday that a consortium led by KKR, along with Singtel, plans to invest $1.3 billion in ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC), a Singapore-based company. This will mark the largest digital infrastructure investment in Southeast Asia in 2024.The deal includes an initial investment of $1.3 billion through Redeemable Preference Shares with detachable warrants. The consortium is set to invest an additional $920 million if the warrants are fully exercised. KKR is channeling the funds from its Asia Pacific Infrastructure Investors II Fund.STT GDC noted that this investment will bolster its market position and support its international expansion and growth strategies, both organically and inorganically.The completion of the transaction is subject to certain conditions, including obtaining necessary regulatory approvals.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com