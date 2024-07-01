KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), a prominent investment firm, announced that funds under its management will acquire a controlling stake in Baby Memorial Hospital (BMH), a multi-specialty hospital chain in India.The financial details of the transaction have not been disclosed.Akshay Tanna, Partner and Head of India Private Equity at KKR, stated, “Our investment in BMH reflects our continued thematic focus on healthcare in India. This investment will support BMH in expanding its network of hospitals and continuing to invest in medical infrastructure.”KKR will make this investment through its Asian Fund IV.Established in 1987, BMH is a multi-specialty hospital chain located in Kerala, a southern state of India.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com