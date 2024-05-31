A fund managed by KKR has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Agiloft, a leading provider of data-driven contract lifecycle management software.In conjunction with this transaction, FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity firm and current investor in Agiloft, will increase its investment. Additionally, JMI Equity, a growth equity firm specializing in investments in premier software companies, will come on board as a new investor.Moreover, KKR, JMI Equity, and FTV Capital will collaborate with Agiloft to implement a comprehensive employee ownership program. This initiative aims to provide all employees with the opportunity to benefit from ownership in the company.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com