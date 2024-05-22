KKR-managed funds will invest in PHINMA Education, with the involvement of current shareholder Kaizenvest. PHINMA Education Holdings Inc., a private higher education group, serves as the educational segment of the Filipino conglomerate PHINMA Corporation.PHINMA Corporation will continue to hold the majority share in PHINMA Education.The transaction is slated for completion in the third quarter of 2024.Founded in 2004, PHINMA Education provides education to approximately 150,000 students across its network of colleges and universities, which includes nine institutions in the Philippines and one in Indonesia.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com