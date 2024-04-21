Knorr Brake Holding Corp., an affiliate of Knorr-Bremse AG, has declared its intention to purchase Alstom’s conventional rail signaling technology business in North America. The deal is estimated to be worth around 630 million euros. This valuation includes an additional substantial double-digit million euro amount expected from future project business.In the previous fiscal year, which ended on March 31, 2024, Alstom Signaling North America reported revenues of approximately 300 million euros and an EBIT margin near 16%, according to preliminary results.The completion of the transaction is dependent on customary conditions and is projected to be finalized in the summer of 2024.Knorr-Brems has confirmed that the purchase will be funded through available liquidity and debt capital, and it is not anticipated to affect the credit rating.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com