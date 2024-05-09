Konami (KNM) disclosed its profit, attributable to shareholders, of 59.2 billion yen for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024. This is a significant increase, showing a growth of 69.6% compared to the previous year. Additionally, the reported earnings per share were 436.50 yen, which is a significant increase from the 258.81 yen of the last year. The revenue generated was 360.3 billion yen, a rise of 14.6% from the previous year.Looking ahead to the next fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, Konami forecasts a slight increase in the profit attributable to shareholders, with a projection of 59.5 billion yen. The company also forecasts a basic earnings per share of 438.93 yen, and an anticipated revenue of 380.0 billion yen.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com