Kongsberg Automotive has announced the appointment of Christian Johansson as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 3, 2024. He will be taking over from Frank Heffter, who is leaving the company to explore opportunities outside the organization.Johansson brings over 30 years of extensive international experience in global industrial and automotive sectors. Notably, he served for more than a decade in a senior leadership role as the Chief Financial Officer of Volvo Trucks within the Volvo Group.Currently, Johansson is the interim Group Chief Financial Officer at Colmec Group. His recent roles also include serving as the Group Chief Financial Officer for Lantmännen, SKF Group, and Gunnebo.