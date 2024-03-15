Kopin Corporation (KOPN) recently disclosed their fourth-quarter losses, which unfortunately did not meet the expectations of analysts from Wall Street. These losses amounted tp $6.49 million, which equates to -$0.06 per share. Comparatively, in the same quarter of the previous year, the company reported losses of $6.16 million, equating to -$0.07 per share.On average, market analysts, using data compiled by Thomson Reuters, had predicted the company’s losses to be around -$0.02 per share. It’s important to note that these estimates generally do not take into account any unique or extraordinary items.The company also saw a substantial drop in their quarterly revenue – a decrease of nearly 30% – amounting to $8.6 million, compared with last year’s fourth-quarter revenue of $12.18 million.To summarise, Kopin Corporation’s earnings, in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), for the fourth quarter are as follows: Earnings were -$6.49 million, compared to -$6.16 million for the same period last year. Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at -$0.06, against -$0.07 from the previous year. Lastly, the company’s revenue stands at $8.6 million, down from $12.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com