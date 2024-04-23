Kopin Corp., Inc. (KOPN) has revealed that a verdict was issued on Monday by a jury in the U.S. District Court for the District of Colorado. The decision was in favor of the complainant, BlueRadios, Inc., who was awarded roughly $5.1 million in damages. Additionally, the jury suggested $19.7 million in disgorgement and exemplary damages.The Court will now review and consider this recommendation, after which it will make a final ruling on the precise amount to be awarded. This will be done after going through briefings on the issues present in the case of BlueRadios, Inc. vs. Kopin Corporation, Inc.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com