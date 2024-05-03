Koppers Holdings Inc. (KOP) has reported a decline in profit for the first quarter as compared to the previous year, falling short of Wall Street’s predictions.For the KOP’s first-quarter, total earnings were $13.0 million, or $0.59 per share. This is a decrease from last year’s first quarter, which had higher earnings of $25.5 million, or $1.19 per share. Koppers also reported adjusted earnings of $13.6 million, or $0.62 per share, once exceptional items were excluded.However, the company’s earnings were below the analysts’ average expectations of $0.67 per share as per the figures collected by Thomson Reuters. Such figures generally do not include any special items.Koppers saw its revenue for the quarter drop by 3.1%, falling to $497.6 million from $513.4 million the previous year.Reviewing Koppers’ GAAP earnings briefly, the company’s profits were $13.0 million, compared to $25.5 million last year. Earnings per share were $0.59 this year, a reduction from last year’s $1.19. Revenue figures were also lower, with this year’s first quarter reporting $497.6 million in comparison to $513.4 million last year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com