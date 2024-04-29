The internet of things (IoT) solutions and services company, KORE Group Holdings, Inc., declared on Monday that its current President and CEO, Romil Bahl, will resign from his position. Ronald Totton will serve as the interim replacement starting May 3. Totton comes with a noteworthy portfolio of holding a CEO position at ST Telemedia Cloud and the Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at ST Telemedia Group. As of now, the performance of KORE Group on the New York Stock Exchange exhibits a decline by 6.38 percent, with the company stocks being valued at $0.73.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com