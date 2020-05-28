Korea Rate Decision On Tap For Thursday

The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Thursday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The central bank is projected to trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, from 0.75 percent to 0.50 percent.

Australia will see Q1 numbers for capital expenditure and May figures for the business confidence index from ANZ. Capex is expected to sink 2.6 percent on quarter after falling 2.8 percent in the previous three months. The business confidence index had a score of -66.6 in April.

Taiwan will see May figures for its consumer confidence index; in April, the index score was 73.39.

