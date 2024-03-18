Korean Air Lines Co. is reportedly planning to purchase approximately 20 A350 widebody aircraft from Airbus, as per information from sources reported by Bloomberg. It is anticipated that the contract could be revealed within the week. However, it should be noted that its finalization is not yet guaranteed and is contingent upon the resolutions of a board meeting scheduled for March 21.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
