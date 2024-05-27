Dr.FORHAIR, renowned for its clinically-validated scalp care solutions, has announced the renewal of a one-year contract for its Folligen Original Shampoo across 250 Costco branches in the United States.Starting in June, the brand’s flagship product, Folligen Original Shampoo, will be prominently featured in Costco stores located in major Californian cities, including Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com