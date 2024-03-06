Kosmos Energy Ltd., an oil exploration company, announced on Wednesday that it has set the price for a private offering of $350 million 3.125 percent convertible senior notes due 2030. This represents a $50 million enhancement to the size of the offering initially announced.In addition to this, Kosmos has provided the initial purchasers with an opportunity to buy up to an extra $50 million worth of notes. The offering is estimated to be finalized by March 8.Kosmos predicts that the net gains from this sale will be roughly $340.4 million, which could increase to around $389 million.The company plans to utilize these proceeds to clear debts, support the cost of capped call transactions, and furnish expenses related to the offering.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com