The South Korean stock market has continued its upward trajectory for four consecutive sessions, amassing an increase of over 55 points or 2% within this period. As a result, the KOSPI index is now positioned just below the 2,760-point mark. However, investors might consider securing their gains as trading begins on Monday.The broader outlook for Asian markets is somewhat subdued due to mixed signals regarding interest rates. While European markets experienced significant declines, U.S. markets remained relatively unchanged, meaning Asian markets may experience a mix of gains and losses.On Friday, the KOSPI recorded a slight increase, with varied performances among financial shares, technology stocks, and industrial companies. The index rose by 3.53 points or 0.13%, closing at 2,758.42 after fluctuating between 2,750.86 and 2,769.16. Trading volume reached 633.1 million shares with a total value of 15.7 trillion won.