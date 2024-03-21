Following a fluctuating trading pattern over the last four days, the South Korean stock market, represented by the KOSPI, is forecast to trend positively on Thursday. The market recently ended a three-day winning streak, during which it gained nearly 60 points, or 2.2 percent, and is currently hovering just above the 2,690-point plateau.International market forecasts also predict a positive outlook for Asian markets largely due to increased optimism surrounding interest rate movements. European markets showed varied performances, while the U.S. markets surged significantly, foreshadowing likely similar developments in Asian markets.On Wednesday, KOSPI experienced significant growth, fueled by financial and tech companies’ strong performance. In contrast, chemical firms’ performances and auto manufacturers showed mixed results. For the day, the index rose 33.97 points or 1.28 percent, closing at 2,690.14. The day’s trade comprised 710 million shares worth 12.6 trillion won, with 481 gainers and 380 decliners.Notable amongst the active stocks, Shinhan Financial and KB Financial rallied 1.99 percent and 1.79 percent respectively, while Samsung Electronics saw extraordinary growth of 5.63 percent. On the flip side, LG Electronics dropped 0.21 percent, and SK Hynix and SK Innovation both saw steep falls.Wall Street ended on a positive note on Wednesday as most major averages held steady throughout the day before gaining momentum towards the end, leading to record closing highs. The Dow surged by 1.03 percent, the NASDAQ gained 1.25 percent, and the S&P 500 rose 0.89 percent.The Federal Reserve’s decision to let the interest rates remain unchanged played a large part in this rally. Despite the decision, the Federal Reserve maintains its projection of three rate cuts this year. By the end of 2024, rates are expected to drop into a range of 4.50 to 4.75 percent.In the energy sector, crude oil prices sharply fell on Wednesday, as traders chose to report profits following recent gains. The robust U.S. dollar also pushed oil prices lower. West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil Futures for April slid 2.1 percent, closing at $81.68 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com